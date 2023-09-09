Top 10 songs of summer 2023 by Official UK charts released
The UK's Official Charts have named songs by Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodigo and Dua Lipa in the top 10 songs of the summer.
Dave and Central Cee's single Sprinter was named the top song, after spending ten weeks at number one and becoming the most streamed song of the summer.
Second place went to Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding for their trance-pop hit Miracle, which spent eight weeks at number one.
Dua Lipa's Dance The Night from the Barbie movie soundtrack took third position.
Olivia Rodrigo's ballad Vampire - the most-purchased single of the summer - also made the top 10.
Further down the list were Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, with Cruel Summer and Flowers.
Miley's break-up song also saw 10 weeks at number one earlier this year, and by July it had been declared the biggest song of 2023 overall so far.
What is your top song of the summer? Do you have a favourite tune you've been bopping along to in the garden, or making up dance moves to with your mates?
Get in touch and let us know in the comments!
Official UK top 10 songs of summer 2023
Sprinter, Dave and Central Cee
Miracle, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
Who Told You, J Hus featuring Drake
Giving Me, Jazzy
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Dancing is Healing, Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry
Daylight, David Kushner