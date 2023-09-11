Luis Rubiales: Spanish football president resigns over World Cup kiss
Luis Rubiales has resigned as Spanish football president following criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final.
"I cannot continue my work," he said in a television interview.
Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in Australia last month.
Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss, which means she didn't give permission or agree to it happening.
The kiss has resulted in weeks of pressure on Luis Rubiales to leave his job. Many people in football have said the kiss was 'wrong' and 'inappropriate' and that he should no longer be in his position within Spanish football.
Until now, Rubiales has ignored calls for him to resign, and says that he is innocent because Hermoso agreed to the kiss during the celebrations.
Weeks of controversy after World Cup win
The controversy over the kiss has overshadowed Spanish women's football team and their greatest ever achievement - winning the World Cup.
Spain's world champions had refused to play while Rubiales was still in his position, their entire coaching staff quit in protest against him and the team's World Cup winning manager was sacked after he initially showed his support for the president.
Rubiales has repeatedly claimed that the kiss with Hermoso was agreed to and "mutual" but Jenni Hermoso said "in no moment" did she agree to it and last week filed a legal complaint against him.
Fifa, which is football's world governing body had also suspended Rubiales from all football related activities for 90 days, following the incident.
"After the quick suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," Rubiales' said in a statement.
"Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football."
But despite announcing his decision to quit, Rubiales still says he is innocent.
"I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail," he said, adding that his family had "suffered the effects" of the accusations against him.
"Some friends very close to me said to me 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and to continue your life because if not, you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love'," said Rubiales.
The former football president says he hopes his departure will boost Spain's joint bid with Morocco and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.