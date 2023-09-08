Link to newsround

Blue Peter: New Book Badge and Book Club for reading fans

Sir Quentin Blake with the Blue Peter book badge

CBBC show Blue Peter has a brand new badge - a Book Badge.

The badge is to celebrate reading and was designed by one of the UK's best-known illustrators, Sir Quentin Blake.

It will be awarded to children aged 5-15 who send in their thoughts on a book, draw a character or scene and share which other books and writers they love.

Blue Peter Book Club

As well as launching the new badge, Blue Peter is also starting a monthly book club.

In the club, presenters will talk about a new book and be joined by young readers to talk about the stories.

Authors BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Chris Smith are part of the plan and said: "Reading is a superpower, and we know the Blue Peter Book Club and Book badge are going to inspire children across the country to put on their capes and pick up a book.

"We certainly know how excited we were to get our own Blue Peter badges - so it's brilliant there is now a badge dedicated to reading, to show children just how important it is."

Blue Peter Book Club recommended reads

  • Michael the Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog by Terrie Chilvers and illustrated by Tim Budgen
  • Finding Her Feet by Eve Ainsworth and illustrated by Luna Valentine
  • The Christmas Carrolls by Mel Taylor-Bessent and illustrated by Selom Sunu
  • Juniper Mae: Knight of Tykotech City written and illustrated by Sarah Soh
  • Poems Aloud: an anthology of poems to read out loud by Joseph Coelho and illustrated by Daniel Gray-Barnett
  • Am I Made of Stardust? by Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and illustrated by Chelen Ecija