Blue Peter: New Book Badge and Book Club for reading fans
- Published
- comments
CBBC show Blue Peter has a brand new badge - a Book Badge.
The badge is to celebrate reading and was designed by one of the UK's best-known illustrators, Sir Quentin Blake.
It will be awarded to children aged 5-15 who send in their thoughts on a book, draw a character or scene and share which other books and writers they love.
Blue Peter Book Club
As well as launching the new badge, Blue Peter is also starting a monthly book club.
In the club, presenters will talk about a new book and be joined by young readers to talk about the stories.
Authors BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Chris Smith are part of the plan and said: "Reading is a superpower, and we know the Blue Peter Book Club and Book badge are going to inspire children across the country to put on their capes and pick up a book.
"We certainly know how excited we were to get our own Blue Peter badges - so it's brilliant there is now a badge dedicated to reading, to show children just how important it is."
Blue Peter Book Club recommended reads
- Michael the Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog by Terrie Chilvers and illustrated by Tim Budgen
- Finding Her Feet by Eve Ainsworth and illustrated by Luna Valentine
- The Christmas Carrolls by Mel Taylor-Bessent and illustrated by Selom Sunu
- Juniper Mae: Knight of Tykotech City written and illustrated by Sarah Soh
- Poems Aloud: an anthology of poems to read out loud by Joseph Coelho and illustrated by Daniel Gray-Barnett
- Am I Made of Stardust? by Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and illustrated by Chelen Ecija