Rare Norse horse and other gold treasures discovered in Norway
A treasure hunter from Norway has discovered several pieces of rare sixth-century gold jewellery whilst out on walk.
In total, nine Norwegian gold medallions and gold pearls that once formed a lavish necklace were found, as well as three gold rings.
Archaeologists say the find is unique because of the design on the medallions which shows a type of horse from Norse mythology.
Experts have described the haul as the country's 'gold find of the century'.
What happened?
Erland Bore made the discovery with his metal detector on a farmer's land near the southwestern city of Stavanger.
He had been out searching and was about to head home for the day when the device suddenly began to beep. "At first I thought it was chocolate coins," Erland explained.
However once he realised what he had found, he called in archaeologists who took over the search.
The jewels, which weigh just over 100 grams, are thought to date from around 500 AD.
Ole Madsen, head of the University of Stavanger's Museum of Archaeology said: "To find that much gold all at once is extremely unusual."
Professor Hakon Reiersen, from the same department added: "Given the location of the discovery and what we know from other similar finds, this is probably a matter of either hidden valuables or an offering to the gods during dramatic times."
According to Norwegian law, both Bore and the landowner will receive a reward although the amount has not yet been decided.