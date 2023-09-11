The National Robotarium: 10,000 young people learn more about robotics
More than 10,000 young people have been encouraged to consider a career in robotics at the National Robotarium.
The National Robotarium is the UK's centre for robotics and artificial intelligence and it has been holding activities to show children what it would be like to work in robotics and find out more about the research experts are conducing there.
Libby, a year six pupil who visited said: "The activities were fun and insightful about what robotics could do and have already done to the world we live in. The visit was so amazing that I'm now considering doing it as a future career choice."
The National Robotarium is a £22.4 million facility in Edinburgh, where scientists work on new inventions to provide solutions and create new technology for society.
"At the National Robotarium, we're showcasing ways robots can help humans do things better, for the benefit of industry and society, and inspiring the next generation of roboticists and AI pioneers," said Sabaht Bashir schools engagement co-lead at the National Robotarium.
The research our world-leading experts are conducting today to make our lives safer, healthier, and more productive will be the world that our young learners inherit tomorrow.
Sabaht Bashir , Schools engagement co-lead at the National Robotarium.
The aim since opening has also been to encourage the next generation of roboticists.
The centre has hosted more than 50 in-person and virtual events with the aim to increase the representation of disadvantaged young learners to tackle digital exclusion and encourage greater gender diversity with people applying to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects at university.
The schools visiting take part in lots of activities including virtual reality experiences and even meeting a robot dog called Spot.
"The fully and semi-immersive reality activities were fascinating and showed our students the potential uses of these types of technology. The robotic dog was definitely the star of the day. All of our students were awakened to the possibilities on display, and many are now seriously looking into careers in this field," said Mr Cooper teacher at Knightswood Secondary School, Glasgow.