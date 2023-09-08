International Literacy Day 2023: What's happening and when is it?
8 September is International Literacy Day!
The annual event recognises the importance of reading and writing when it comes to being able to express ourselves, and communicate with others.
So we want to hear from you!
Do you enjoy reading? Perhaps you have a favourite book? Maybe you or your school are doing something special to celebrate the day? Let us know in the comments below.
What is International Literacy Day?
International Literacy Day takes place on 8 September each year to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and numeracy and promote the skills as a global human right.
The event is celebrated worldwide and was set up by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) more than 60 years ago as a special day to celebrate reading and writing.
Despite progress being made across the world, it's thought that at least 750 million young people and adults lack basic literacy skills, like reading and writing.
This year's theme is 'Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies'.
It looks to highlight the significance of literacy and numeracy in helping individuals and communities, as well as to encourage people to develop and improve their skills worldwide.
Lots of special activities are being planned and children around the world will be taking part in events to celebrate the day.
We want to know if you are doing anything to mark the day in school. Do you enjoy reading? If so what is your favourite book or comic? Let us know in the comments.