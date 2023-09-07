Mysterious 'golden egg' found at the bottom of the sea
A mysterious 'golden egg' found at the bottom of the ocean is puzzling scientists.
The object was first discovered on 30 August, but tests are still taking place to work out exactly what it is.
It was found off the coast of Alaska in the US, by marine biologists on-board a boat operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
On social media, the group admitted that they were unsure what the object is or where it came from, describing it as a "golden orb", that's "likely an egg casing".
NOAA is currently on a five-month mission to explore the depths of the sea near Alaska.
The crew of 48 expert researchers and scientists are using the latest technology - including cameras that can operate as far down as 6,000m deep - to explore the ocean.
What is NOAA?
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is part of a US government department and is involved in weather monitoring, deep sea exploration as well as managing the protection of marine mammals and endangered species in the US.
Using special equipment to look at an extinct underwater volcano 250 miles off the coast of southern Alaska, the crew made their strange discovery.
A picture of the mystery object shared on social media shows a golden sponge-like blob with a hole in it where "something tried to get in or get out," said one researcher.
Using an under water remotely operated vehicle the team was able to nudge the egg-like blob and discovered it was soft in texture a bit like skin.
The remote vehicle then gently sucked the strange object up a tube so it could be tested in a lab.
"When our collective knowledge can't identify it, it's something weird," one team member said. "What kind of an animal would make an egg casing like that?"
Researchers are now conducting tests and a DNA analysis to work out what the shiny object is.