Seven-year-old Frankie becomes youngest British person to climb Mount Olympus
Meet seven-year-old Frankie - he's a record-breaking climber!
The keen adventurer is believed to have become the youngest British person to climb Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in Greece.
It took Frankie three days to reach the top of the nearly 3,000m summit with his mum, Basia.
Not only that, he's also raised over £2,000 for his local Mountain Rescue in Cumbria in the process.
Climbing at age three
Frankie first began climbing with his mum, a mountain leader, when he was three years old.
Since then, he's reached the top of many peaks - including scaling all the Wainwrights - a group of 214 hills and mountains in the Lake District.
But Mount Olympus in Greece was an special project.
Due to his young age, Frankie was given special permission to complete the climb with his mum, thanks to his experience.
Mount Olympus - Fact file
- Mount Olympus has 52 peaks and deep gorges.
- The highest peak, Mytikas, meaning "nose", rises to 2,917.727 metres
- In Greek mythology, Olympus is the home of the Greek gods
- The mountain is a Greek National Park and has very rich biodiversity
Frankie described the climb as "easy" and said his favourite part was the scramble before reaching the summit.
"It was very hot, we started with 30 degrees," Frankie's mum Basia explained. "We knew we would have to carry a lot of water with us - but we did it," she added.
Even though Frankie's back at school now, that hasn't stopped him from planning his next adventure!
He's already thinking about his next challenge in the South American country of Peru during the October half term.
And he's got his eyes set on an even bigger target in the future!
One day Frankie hopes to climb Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.