Biscuit the 100-year-old tortoise reunited with owner
- Published
- comments
A 100-year-old tortoise called Biscuit has been reunited with his owner after being rescued from a canal.
The African tortoise escaped from its home in Louisiana, US, after wind and rain meant the back garden gate was left open.
Biscuit was then discovered by local police who spotted him in a canal. The animal control team then managed to safely catch the tortoise and take him to a local animal shelter.
Cara's House animal shelter posted on their Facebook that they had received Biscuit and gave the owner three days to collect him before he'd be put up for adoption.
It didn't take long for Biscuit to be rescued: "We are happy to report that Biscuit has been reunited with his family! This boy is 100 years old."
Owner Lamoine Howard thanked the shelter for caring for Biscuit adding he had been planning on getting his back garden gate fixed, but Biscuit escaped before it was sorted.
Cara's House posted a video of Howard and Biscuit reunited, with the tortoise slowing walking towards his owner's car.
"Come on, Biscuit. He knows the truck. Go ahead," said Howard.
Biscuit is an African spurred tortoise, and they live a long life - upwards of 70 years. They move slowly to conserve energy in order to survive weeks without food if they need to.