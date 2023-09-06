List of schools affected by RAAC concrete published by government
The government has released a list of 147 schools in England which have a certain type of concrete, called RAAC, within their buildings.
Earlier this week the Department for Education (DfE) said that any school buildings with RAAC "should no longer be open".
From the list 19 schools have delayed the start of term, with four of them doing online remote learning.
In Scotland, 35 schools have been identified to have buildings containing the problem concrete, in Wales, two schools have been closed and schools in Northern Ireland are being checked.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete or RAAC for short, is a lightweight concrete which isn't as strong, lasts for a limited time - around 30-40 years - so could begin to crumble in buildings where it has been used for longer.
The government said they didn't want to release the list of schools which were affected by RAAC until they had spoken to the headteachers of the affected schools directly.
England
- Abbey Lane Primary School, Sheffield
- All Saints C of E Primary School, Manchester
- Altrincham College, Cheshire
- Anglo European School, Ingatestone
- Ark Boulton Academy, Birmingham
- Arthur Bugler Primary School, Stanford-le-Hope
- Aston Manor Academy, Birmingham
- Barnes Farm Junior School, Chelmsford
- Batley Girls High School, Kirklees
- Baynards Primary School, Tiptree
- Beehive Lane Community Primary School, Great Baddow
- Bentfield Primary School and Nursery, Stansted Mountfitchet
- Birchington Church of England Primary School, Birchington
- Bishop Douglass School Finchley, Barnet, London
- Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School, Blackpool
- Brandhall Primary School, Oldbury
- Broomfield Primary School, Chelmsford
- Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School, Essex
- Canon Slade School, Bolton
- Carmel College, Darlington
- Cherry Tree Academy, Colchester
- Chipping Ongar Primary School, Essex
- Clacton County High School, Clacton-on-Sea
- Claydon High School, Suffolk
- Cleeve Park School, Sidcup
- Cockermouth School
- Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, Lambeth, London
- Cranbourne, Basingstoke
- Danetree Primary School, West Ewell
- Denbigh School, Milton Keynes
- Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre, Telford
- East Bergholt High School, Colchester
- East Tilbury Primary School, Thurrock
- Elmstead Primary School, Colchester
- Eversley Primary School, Pitsea
- Ferryhill School, County Durham
- Godinton Primary School, Ashford
- Great Leighs Primary School, Great Leighs
- Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Colchester
- Hadleigh High School, Ipswich
- Harlowbury Primary School, Old Harrow
- Harwich and Dovercourt High School, Essex
- Hatfield Heath Primary School, Bishop's Stortford
- Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School, Bishop's Stortford
- Hillhouse CofE Primary School, Waltham Abbey
- Hockley Primary School, Essex
- Holcombe Grammar School, Chatham
- Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy, Newark
- Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham, Colchester
- Hornsey School for Girls, Haringey, London
- Hounsdown School, Totton
- Jerounds Primary Academy, Harlow
- Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
- Katherine Semar Infant School, Saffron Walden
- Katherine Semar Junior School, Saffron Walden
- Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery, Harlow
- King Ethelbert School, Birchington
- Kingsdown School, Southend-on-Sea
- Lambourne Primary School, Romford
- Langney Primary Academy, Eastbourne
- Lubbins Park Primary Academy, Canvey Island
- Markyate Village School and Nursery, Markyate, nr St Albans
- Mayflower Primary School, Leicester
- Mersea Island School, West Mersea
- Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School, Manningtree
- Myatt Garden Primary School, Lewisham, London
- Northampton International Academy
- Our Lady's Catholic High School, Fulwood
- Outwoods Primary School, Atherstone
- Palmarsh Primary School, Hythe
- Park View School, Haringey, London
- Parks Primary School, Leicester
- Petroc College, North Devon and Tiverton
- Pippins School, Slough
- Prince Albert Junior and Infant School, Aston
- Redhill School, Stourbridge
- Roding Valley High School, Loughton
- Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
- Sale Grammar School, Cheshire
- Sandbach School, Cheshire
- Scalby School, Scarborough
- Seven Mills Primary School, Tower Hamlets, London
- Shawfield Primary School, Ash
- Sir Thomas Boughey Academy, Newcastle, Staffordshire
- Springfield Primary School, Chelmsford
- St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Over Hulton, Bolton
- St Andrew's Junior School, Hatfield Peverel
- St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
- St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Swanley
- St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, Peterlee
- St Benet's Catholic Primary School, Ouston
- St Clere's School, Stanford-le-Hope
- St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
- St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy, Belper
- St Francis' Catholic Primary School, Newham, London
- St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
- St Gregory's Catholic Science College, Harrow
- St Helena School, Colchester
- St Ignatius College, Enfield, London
- St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
- St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Tunbridge Wells
- St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
- St John Catholic Primary School, Rickmansworth
- St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
- St John Vianney RC Primary School, Haringey, London
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Chalfont St Peter
- St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge, Colchester
- St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham
- St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School, Birmingham
- St Michael's Catholic School, Aylesbury and High Wycombe
- St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
- St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Darlington
- St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School, Greenwich, London
- St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
- St William of York Catholic Primary School, Bolton
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School, Colchester
- Sunny Bank Primary School, Sittingbourne
- Tendring Technology College, Thorpe-le-Soken
- The Appleton School, Benfleet
- The Billericay School, Essex
- The Bromfords School, Wickford
- The Coopers' Company and Coborn School, Upminster
- The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls, Ealing, London
- The FitzWimarc School, Rayleigh
- The Gilberd School, Colchester
- The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy, Keighley
- The Honywood Community Science School, Coggeshall
- The London Oratory School, Hammersmith and Fulham, London
- The Palmer Catholic Academy, Ilford
- The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
- The Thomas Lord Audley School, Colchester
- Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy, Shipdham
- Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre, Tiptree
- Thurston Community College, Bury St Edmunds
- Waddesdon Church of England School, Aylesbury
- Wallingford School, Oxon
- Water Lane Primary Academy, Harlow
- Welbourne Primary School, Haringey, London
- Wells Park School, Chigwell
- White Court School, Great Notley
- White Hall Academy and Nursery, Clacton-on-Sea
- Widford School, Ware, Hertfordshire
- Winter Gardens Academy, Canvey Island
- Wood Green Academy, Wednesbury
- Woodkirk Academy, Tingley
- Woodville Primary School, Chelmsford
- Wyburns Primary School, Rayleigh
Schools in Scotland with RAAC
Schools found to have RAAC in their buildings according to BBC research:
- Perth and Kinross - Perth Grammar School
- West Lothian Council - St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, Balbardie Primary School, Windyknowe Primary in Bathgate, Riverside Primary and Knightsridge Primary in Livingston
- Highland Council - Charleston Academy, Nairn Academy
- Moray - Forres Academy
- Inverclyde Council - one school which has not been named
- Aberdeenshire Council - Mackie Academy, Westhill Academy
- North Lanarkshire Council - one school which has not been named
- East Lothian Council - parts of Preston Lodge High School, Prestonpans, Argyll
- Bute Council - John Logie Baird Primary School in Helensburgh
- Aberdeen - Abbotswell Primary, Cornhill Primary, Hazlehead Academy, Northfield Academy, Quarryhill Primary School, St Machar Academy, Westpark School
- Edinburgh - Pentland Primary School, Fox Covert Primary School and St Andrews Fox Covert RC PS (one site), Colinton Primary School, Currie High School and Lorne Primary School, Cramond Primary School and Trinity Primary School
- Dundee - Ardler Primary School and St Fergus Primary School
- North Ayrshire Council - Ardrossan Academy
Schools with RAAC in Wales
Schools identified as having RAAC, according to the Welsh government
- Ysgol David Hughes, Angelsey
- Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, Angelsey
Schools and colleges are being checked for the concrete.
Northern Ireland
Schools are being checked for RAAC.