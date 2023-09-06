NTAs: Ant and Dec, Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders shine at TV Awards
- Published
- comments
Ant and Dec have made it 22 years on the trot as TV's favourite presenters.
The Geordie duo won again at the National TV Awards (NTAs) on Tuesday night.
The pair said they were the most nervous they had ever been collecting the award on Tuesday night.
"We are the luckiest two men on telly," Ant said.
Strictly and EastEnders also picked up prizes but The Great British Bake Off missed out.
The National TV awards are nominated and voted for solely by the public.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly missed out on the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award. They had two shows up for that one - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway but lost out to Gogglebox.
They did, however, keep up their record winning streak for the 22nd year running.
"I can't believe we are still getting away with this... we are as humbled and as grateful tonight as when we won it for the first time," said Dec.
"We'll keep doing it as long as you want us to keep doing it," Ant added.
Strictly Come Dancing picked up the prize for Best Talent Show, while ITV's 1% Club, presented by comic Lee Mack, won best quiz/gameshow.
And in the battle of the soaps, EastEnders won for Best Serial Drama and the EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, who pays Freddie Slater and who will be in Strictly this year - won as best newcomer.
He joked that "I still don't have a clue what I'm doing."