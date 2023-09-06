US Open: Coco Gauff through to semi-finals
Coco Gauff has made it to the semi-finals of the US Open tournament.
This means she is the first American teenager to reach the US Open semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2001.
Like Wimbledon, the US Open is one of four major tennis tournaments called Grand Slams which happen each year, and it takes place in New York, USA. The other two are the French Open in Paris, and the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Coco will now face Czech player Karolina Muchova for a place in the final.
Find out more about the incredible teen tennis star below...
Who is Coco Gauff?
Cori Gauff, who's nicknamed "Coco", made headlines when she became the youngest player - at 15 years and 122 days - to qualify for the main Wimbledon draw since the professional era began in 1968.
She is currently ranked sixth in the world in women's tennis and has won five WTA Tour singles titles and eight doubles titles.
So far she's not won major title but she did make it to the final at the French Open in 2022.
Coco grew up in Atlanta, in the US, before moving to the state of Florida to follow her tennis dream.
She started playing tennis around age six.
She went on to became the No. 1 junior in the world after winning the junior 2018 French Open singles title, and won a junior Grand Slam doubles title at the 2018 US Open.
What is a Grand Slam?
A Grand Slam is a big and very prestigious tennis tournament.
There are four Grand Slam tournaments that take place each year - the US Open, Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.
She has sporty parents!
Her father Corey played basketball at Georgia State University in the United States, and her mother Candi was a track and field athlete at Florida State University.
Coco also has two younger brothers, Cody and Cameron, and says she enjoys hanging out with her family, watching superhero movies, listening to Beyoncé and making TikTok videos.
She is currently being coached by Pere Riba and advised by Brad Gilbert - who worked with Andy Murray in the past.
Did you know?
The night before her final qualifying match for Wimbledon, the teenager had to stay up late to take a science test at 11pm UK time.
Venus and Serena are her heroes
Gauff said she was inspired to play tennis by 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. and her sister Venus.
"Serena is the reason why I play tennis and why my dad decided to get me a racket," she said.
"[My first memories] were of watching Serena playing at Wimbledon and she won, though I don't remember which year, she has won so many times," Coco added.
But the famous sisters are also fans of Coco: "She's so cool. She's a great girl. I love her dad. They're just really cool people", Serena said at a press conference.