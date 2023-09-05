Tooth decay: Check out a dentist's top tips for looking after your teeth
Dentists in the UK are trying to raise awareness of tooth decay, and how it can impact kids and their ability to learn in school.
Tooth decay is what happens when sugary foods cause acid which can lead to holes in your teeth, damaging them and potentially lead to them becoming infected.
Newsround spoke to dentist Dr Hannah Walsh, from the British Society of Paediatric Dentistry.
She gave us her five top tips for looking after your teeth - read on to find out more!
1. Brush twice a day
Dr Walsh says the most important time to brush your teeth is just before you go to bed.
She said you can choose any other time earlier in the day that suits you to do the first brush - lots of people usually go for the morning before you go to school.
2. Brush for two minutes
Two minutes is the perfect time to get a proper scrub in of your teeth.
You could maybe set a timer - or is there a song you love that lasts for two minutes that you can sing in your head to time it?
3. Use a fluoride toothpaste
Fluoride is in most toothpastes, and it's really good for protecting your teeth. It could be worth checking with a parent of guardian that your toothpaste has fluoride in.
Dr Walsh says it creates a protective layer of the teeth, hardening the enamel and helping to make them more resistant to decay.
4. Don't rinse your mouth out after you brush your teeth
The toothpaste is great for your teeth, and if you wash it out straight after, you can lose some of the protection that you get after brushing.
It's recommended that you don't wash out your mouth with water, or mouthwash, after brushing your teeth.
5. Brush every surface of the teeth - and don't forget the gums
Make sure you're getting to all sides of the tooth - the top, the back, and the sides.
Dr Walsh also recommends giving the gums a bit of a tickle with the toothbrush to make sure they're squeaky clean.