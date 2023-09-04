Link to newsround

Hot summer in Texas reveals 110 million year-old dinosaur tracks

Dinosaur tracks at Dinosaur Valley State ParkDinosaur Valley Park/Paul Baker
Dinosaur tracks are often revealed after hot weather at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas

Very hot and dry conditions in Texas, in the US, have revealed dinosaur tracks from 110 million years ago.

The well-preserved tracks at the Dinosaur Valley State Park belong to two types of dinosaur called Acrocanthosaurus and Sauropodseidon.

Acrocanthosaurus is a species of dinosaur known as a therapod, which are known for having hollow bones, three toes and claws on each limb.

Getty Images
This reconstruction shows what the Acrocanthosaurus would have looked like

Sauropodseidon is a member of a group of dinosaurs called sauropods which had very long necks, long tails, small heads, and four thick, trunk-like legs.

It's thought that the Acrocanthosaurus would have hunted the Sauroposeidon.

Getty Images
Sauroposeidons were around 60 ft tall with very long necks

Dinosaur Valley State Park is known for having large number of dinosaur tracks imprinted by the animals that lived there millions of years ago, but the latest tracks are a brand new discovery.

Paul Baker, retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park, told American news broadcaster CNN that he has "never seen this many dinosaur tracks" before.

"It's exciting to see something that nobody else has seen - it's almost like a treasure hunt, in a way,"

The footprints were hidden under water and mud, and the fossilised tracks were revealed after Texas had a record-breaking heat and drought this summer.

How are footprints fossilised?

When dinosaurs walked through the mud they left footprints, just like we might do on a muddy path. Over time the footprints were filled with sand and stones and that eventually were pressed together - hardening into rock. These left the fossilised prints that can be seen today.

