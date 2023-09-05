Asian hornets: Rising numbers risks decline in bee population
There's been a rise of sightings of the Asian hornet in the south of England.
Asian hornets feed on bees and wasps, so can have a damaging impact on the local insect population if they have a nest nearby.
Most of the sightings have been in East Sussex, Kent, Devon and Dorset.
Scientists are concerned about how these hornets could damage biodiversity, by taking over the population of smaller insects in the area.
What is an Asian hornet?
Asian hornets are smaller than the hornet we get in the UK - they're a couple of centimetres long. They're also a darker colour than the hornets we are used to here.
The Wildlife Trust says if you think see an Asian hornet or Asian hornet nest, you should report it immediately.
This is because they are an invasive species, which means when they move to new places, they have a big impact on the local ecosystem.
The hornets feed on native wasps and bees. Native is a word we use to describe something that lives in the place it comes from. For example, we would say the bumblebee is native to the UK.
Why are they so dangerous?
Scientists say that invasive species, like the Asian hornet, contribute towards 60 percent of extinctions around the world.
The main concern is around how they impact biodiversity - which is how lots of different animals and plants all work together in an area to keep it healthy for each other.
An example of this is bees - they feed on nectar from flowers, and then help the flower species grow by moving pollen around.
Species like the Asian hornet take over other populations, which means there aren't as many different types of insects to pollinate plants, or do the other jobs needed to keep an ecosystem running smoothly.
Imagine it like a computer - it works through lots of different parts combined together, and if you take one part away, it won't work the way it's meant to.
How did Asian hornets end up in the UK?
A lot of non-native species, like the Asian hornet, arrive in the UK on cargo ships from other countries.
The Asian hornet is currently widespread across Europe, and the populations can easily be blown over the channel.
Climate change is having an impact as well - as colder areas heat up, non-native species are more likely to come in because they will be able to survive in the different conditions.