Golden eagles in Scotland at highest levels in 300 years
The number of wild golden eagles in Scotland has risen to its highest level in 300 years.
Golden eagles are extremely rare in the UK, and so bird experts have been helping the population grow.
As part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project eight chicks were successfully moved from other parts of the country to a secret location in southern Scotland this summer to help boost numbers in the wild.
It means the total number of golden eagles in southern Scotland is around 46 birds - the highest number recorded there for 300 years!
Before the project began there were thought to be just six pairs of golden eagles across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Naturalist and BBC Springwatch presenter, Iolo Williams, said: "The work of this outstanding project is playing a vital role in boosting the small golden eagle population in the south of the country.
"It is brilliant to think that there is an even greater chance of seeing this iconic predator, which is so important to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, soaring in southern skies."
Did you know?
- The golden eagle is the second largest bird of prey in the UK after the white-tailed eagle.
- A golden eagle can live to around 23 years!
Cat Barlow, project manager for the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, added: "We are thrilled to bring eight more chicks to the region - the greatest number we have transported in any one summer so far, bringing the population of golden eagles in the area to an all-new record high.
"And we're incredibly excited to see some of the first birds that we translocated in the area now nesting together.
"This is a significant new step in our work to ensure the south of Scotland golden eagle population is self-sustaining and continues to thrive in southern skies for many generations to come."