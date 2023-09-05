School concrete closures: Send in your questions for children's commissioner Rachel De Souza Published 1 hour ago

Image caption, We want to hear YOUR questions for Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza

Rachel De Souza, the children's commissioner, is going to answer your questions about the recent school closures because of RAAC concrete.

More than 100 schools in England made with a specific type of concrete, called RAAC, have been told to close for safety reasons, days before pupils return to school.

As children's commissioner Rachel's role is to protect children's rights - Newsround is speaking to the commissioner about the concrete problem in schools.

What do you want to know about school closures? Are you unsure about what happens next? Let us know what you'd like to ask in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Why are some schools closing, and what does it mean?

The Department of Education says that any school building with RAAC - which is a certain type of concrete - "should no longer be open".

Because of this, over 100 schools across the country have been told to shut their buildings, just a few days before the start of the school year.

The government says closed buildings can't open up again until safety measures, like repairs to strengthen the building, have been put in place.

Image caption, Some hospital buildings have the same concrete issue and will have to be repaired too

Your questions for the Children's Commissioner

Rachel de Souza is the Children's Commissioner, so you can ask whatever you like about the issue. Maybe your school has been affected, or you're unsure about when things might re-open?

You could ask ask more about why you think the situation has happened, or how many people have been impacted by it.