Spain flooding: Red weather warning, homes damaged, matches cancelled
Heavy rain has caused major flooding across Spain with a red weather warning currently in place across the Madrid, Toledo and Cádiz regions.
The mayor of Madrid, the capital of Spain, told people to stay in their homes - calling the rainfall "exceptional".
There have been 190 call-outs for firefighters to help clear flooded roads in Madrid so far.
On Sunday a football match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla was suspended due to the rain.
Where are the floods in Spain?
A lot of the rain has fallen by the sea, on the east coast of Spain. Some of these areas include Cádiz, Tarragona and Castelló.
There has also been lots of flooding in the country's capital, Madrid, in the middle of Spain.
In Tarragona, in the north, people have been told to only leave the house if necessary. In Alcanar, a city in Tarragona, 215 litres per square metre of rain fell in just 24 hours - a very large amount.
How are people in Spain affected by the floods?
When there's a lot of rain, there can be a risk of mud slides as dirt collects moisture from the water. This has caused problems for people driving, with vehicles getting stuck in the roads.
Also, flooding has damaged people's homes. One man in Alcanar said he woke up to water coming into his apartment, which was on the second floor.
According to local press in Spain, some trains have been cancelled, and lots of people are being warned not to travel.
Many local people are working together to try to clear mud and debris from the pathways between their homes.
What caused the floods in Spain?
This weather is due to a slow-moving storm system passing over Spain.
In Spain this is known as depresión aislada en niveles altos - or Dana. It can happen in autumn when storms are formed due to cold air meeting the warm wind from the sea.
Spain experienced a very hot summer, and lots of the ground had dried out, meaning the rainwater it not easily absorbed so flooding is more likely.
Although scientists cannot say this flooding is a direct result of climate change extreme weather like high temperatures and heavy rain are associated with climate change, as weather patterns change and become more severe.