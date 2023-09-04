Coast to Coast: Five year old could be youngest ever to complete walk
- Published
- comments
Five year old Ollie from Sunderland could be the youngest person to ever complete England's Coast to Coast walk.
The route is nearly 200 miles long, and spans from St Bees in Cumbria, across the country to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire.
He did the walk to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance, after seeing a helicopter rescue and wanting to help.
He could be the youngest person ever to complete the route - impressive summer holiday trip Ollie.
Ollie's expedition
Paul, Ollie's dad, walked the route with him. He described Ollie as "extremely determined".
Accompanies by his Dad, Ollie set off from the starting point on 18 August, armed with a map, supplies, and plenty of food and drink.
Their plan was to walk several hours a day, and stay at various campsites along the route.
The first few days were tough, due to Storm Betty providing 95kmh winds and lots of heavy rain.
Ollie and his Dad finally made it to Robin Hood's Bay, the walk's end point, on Saturday.
Ollie ended the walk having raised £2,000 for the air ambulance charity - much more than his original £500 goal.
What is the Coast to Coast walk?
It's a big, 185-mile long walk that stretches from the east coast of England to the west coast.
It takes a long time - people usually do it over two to three weeks, stopping at campsites or hostels along the way.
The fastest time it's ever been completed is just over 39 hours, by ultra-runner Damian Hall.