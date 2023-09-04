More than half of UK kids don't enjoy reading in their free time
More than half of children and young people in the UK don't enjoy reading for fun in their free time.
That's according to a new study by the charity National Literacy Trust (NLT) which spoke to 64,066 children and young people living in the UK.
Around 2 in 5 (43.4%) of eight to 18-year-olds said they enjoyed reading in their free time - the lowest level its been since the charity started the survey in 2005.
The charity said it hopes the research is a "wake-up call".
Reading enjoyment levels were even lower among children who receive free school meals, 60% said they do not enjoy reading in their free time.
"Sparking a love of reading can change a child's life" said Martin Galway, head of school programmes at the NLT.
He also said that the government's new focus on reading "offers some measure of hope, but we will need real and immediate impact to change this story for the country's most disadvantaged children".
"We cannot let a generation of children lose out on the benefits that reading can bring: inspiring the imagination, the comfort and escape of another world, and the very real and impactful literacy skills it supports" said Francesca Simon, author of the Horrid Henry series of children's books.
"We must work together - authors and publishers, schools and families - to make sure every child has the safe space and access to books to start them on their reading journey." she said.
The results of the survey also showed that children are more likely to read if they have a quiet space, support from role models, and access to books that they feel represents them.
