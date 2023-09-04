Caitlin is youngest person in England fitted with bionic Hero Arm
Meet Caitlin who has just become a record breaker.
The seven-year-old is now the youngest person in England to be fitted with a prosthetic Hero Arm.
Caitlin, from Norfolk, was born with symbrachydactyly, a condition which meant she had no bones in the fingers of her left hand.
The arm is created by a company which designs limbs for children that look like superheroes and other characters.
Delighted with her bionic arm Caitlin said it was "amazing" and described it as "really heavy, and really clever".
Caitlin has been wearing the arm for just over a week but says she still has to get more practice controlling the hand.
"My friends want to hold my hand and I accidentally squeeze them too hard," she said. "I'm getting better at doing it properly. It is amazing."
Having the arm should make it easier for Caitlin to do things for herself and will give her more confidence in school.
"The teachers always cut up my food for me when I was in reception and now when I go back to school I can cut my own food."
Usually the bionic arms are only available for people aged over eight but, when Maria contacted Open Bionics in December, they heard back in a few days.
The arms have special sensors that 'understand' the messages the brains send to the hands to make them work.
Caitlin was able to use it earlier than most as she already had a wrist joint that she was used to using and existing muscle control in the area.
Her family raised thousands of pounds to pay for the arm, made by Open Bionics, through a combination of fundraising and grants.