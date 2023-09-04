RAAC concrete: Have you been affected by school building closures?
- Published
- comments
More than 150 schools in England have been forced to close buildings before the start of the new term because of a type of concrete used to build them.
For some children going back to school, it will mean some lessons take place in alternative or temporary classrooms, as schools put plans in place to make their buildings safe.
You can tell us about your school and if you are going to be affected by buildings having to close in the comments below.
The type of concrete, called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - or RAAC for short, was used in buildings between the 1950s and 1990s. It's not as strong as standard concrete and lasts for limited amount of time of around 30 years.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "I know the timing is frustrating," referencing the start of the new school year in England.
The PM also added that most schools won't be affected, saying: "There are around 22,000 schools in England, and we expect that 95% of those schools won't be impacted."
The government has not yet published a list of which schools are affected as it says it wants parents to hear from headteachers and principals about closures first.