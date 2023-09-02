Study suggests early humans nearly became extinct 900,000 years ago
- Published
- comments
There are currently more than 8 billion people in the world, but a new study suggests things could have gone a very different way.
Researchers have found that our early human ancestors nearly became extinct around a million years ago!
Scientists think the population dropped down to just over a thousand people.
Not only that, it's thought the population stayed at this low rate for over 100,000 years.
What did scientists find?
An international team of scientists sequenced the DNA of over 3,000 people from different backgrounds and parts of the world, and used the data to help them try try to work out past population size.
Their results, published in the journal Science, suggest that the total population of our ancestors - a species called Homo heidelbergensis - could have dipped as low as 1,280 for around 117,000 years.
Experts believe that an extreme cooling climate event could have led to this happening, making life incredible tough and nearly wiping out early humans.
They also say the lack of fossil records for this time period helps support this theory.
Scientists now hope to use this information to help them better understand our human ancestors and human evolution around a million years ago.