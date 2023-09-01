Taylor Swift Eras tour coming to the big screen
If you've been disappointed you weren't able to get your hands on tickets to see Taylor Swift's tour next year, there could be good news.
Eras is one of the biggest pop star tours in recent years and now Taylor has announced you could be able see it in the cinema.
The singer has announced plans to release a concert film so that more of her fans can see the show.
She says dressing up will still be part of the fun: "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."
The film will show first in cinemas in the US, but there's no news yet on when it will be released in the UK - although reports don't expect it to be until after her shows here.
'Most meaningful experience of my life'
"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Taylor wrote on her social media accounts.
What's being called a "theatrical concert" will start showing in American cinemas in October.
The Eras tour started in the US in March and already more than three million fans have seen it, with tickets selling out almost instantly.
During the tour, Taylor will cross five continents and perform more than 130 concerts.
The UK concerts start in Edinburgh in June 2024, and she's visiting London, Cardiff and Liverpool too.