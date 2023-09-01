Link to newsround

Back to school: Have you got a new haircut and what do you think of it?

It's that time of year when you're heading back to school with new stationary, new homework assignments and potentially a new hairdo.

It can make the new school year feel like a fresh start, and you might be really looking forward to showing it off to your friends.

But as we all know, sometimes our back-to-school haircuts don't always quite go to plan.

Whether you tried a new hairdresser, or a relative decided they would have a go with the scissors, it can be pretty daunting getting a style you don't like and knowing you're going to have to live with it for at least a term until it grows out.

Did you have your haircut before school started? Are you happy with it, or did you prefer it before? Let us know in the comments.