Back to school: Have you got a new haircut and what do you think of it?
It's that time of year when you're heading back to school with new stationary, new homework assignments and potentially a new hairdo.
It can make the new school year feel like a fresh start, and you might be really looking forward to showing it off to your friends.
But as we all know, sometimes our back-to-school haircuts don't always quite go to plan.
Whether you tried a new hairdresser, or a relative decided they would have a go with the scissors, it can be pretty daunting getting a style you don't like and knowing you're going to have to live with it for at least a term until it grows out.
Did you have your haircut before school started? Are you happy with it, or did you prefer it before? Let us know in the comments.