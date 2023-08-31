Mega crowds: Five enormous sporting attendances!Published1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The record for the biggest ever attendance at a women's sporting event has been broken at a college volleyball match in the United States. 92,003 fans packed in to the Memorial Stadium as Nebraska beat Omaha. Before this the record was 91,648 from a Women's Champions League match in 2022. So let's look at some other epic sporting crowds!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The biggest official attendance at a football game is a whopping 173,850. This record dates back to 16 July 1950, when Uruguay beat Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium in the first World Cup final after World War Two. In those days matches were all-standing so more people could be fitted into stadiums.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The largest attendance at an American football game was set at the 'Battle at Bristol'. On 10 September 2016, 130,045 people packed out the Bristol Motor Speedway in the US as the University of Tennessee Volunteers beat Virginia Tech Hokies 45-24.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The biggest crowd at a rugby match was set on 15 July 2000. New Zealand beat Australia 39-35 in front of 109,874 fans at Stadium Australia. The biggest attendance for a rugby league match was set at the same stadium, but wasn't quite as large with 107,558 people there. Will that record be beaten at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A cricket Test match record crowd of 91,092 people packed out the four-tiered Melbourne Cricket Ground on day one of the 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England in Melbourne, Australia, on 26 December 2013.More on this storyQuiz: Sporting record-breakersPublished20 July 2012Nike Vaporfly: Five times tech changed sportPublished31 January 2020Usain Bolt and other stars who've switched sportsPublished23 January 2019