G20 summit India: Cardboard cutouts and voice actors employed to scare off cheeky monkeys
- Published
How do you get a monkey to stop, well, monkeying around?
India is home to many species of monkeys who have learned that people and the food waste they leave behind can be a good place to look for their next meal.
As a result, troops of wild monkeys have moved out of the forests and can be seen roaming freely in Indian cities like the capital, New Delhi.
Monkeys are protected in India where they are considered sacred animals but they can still make a nuisance of themselves; stealing food from people, fighting among themselves and occasionally with tourists, and sometimes even stealing items from tourists' bags and pockets.
Government officials are regularly employed to round up the most troublesome monkeys and relocate them further away from the city, but it can be an ongoing battle as the monkeys typically find a way to return.
Now, New Delhi officials have gone a step further in their efforts to make sure their rhesus macaque population does not disturb visitors.
The city is hosting a meeting of global leaders this month at the G20 summit, where ministers from the world's largest economies meet to tackle issues facing global trade.
To help ensure the monkeys do not disturb the important guests, officials have set up cardboard cutouts of larger langur predator monkeys in the hope it will keep the macaques away.
They have also employed more than 30 voice actors to stand behind the cutouts and make the intimidating sounds of langur monkeys screaming and hooting.
They're doing this in the hope it will scare off the real monkeys and protect the smart flower beds planted for the visitors, which they don't want the monkeys to ruin.
Every few days they have to move the cutouts to a new location in the city to keep the macaques believing in them, otherwise they would destroy the cardboard figures.
Rhesus macaque fact file
- The rhesus macaque is part of a group called Old World monkeys
- They can be found in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, and China
- They're sacred in India, and so are mainly left to their own devices in the country meaning they often live in places with lots of humans
- They usually eat roots, fruit, seeds, and bark, but are also known to eat insects and small animals
"We can't remove the monkeys from their natural habitat, so we have deployed a team of 30-40 men who are trained to scare away monkeys," Satish Upadhyay, the vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council, told the AFP news agency.
"We will deploy one man at each of the hotels where the delegates will be staying, as well as in places where monkey sightings have been reported."
The tactic is already paying off.
"We started placing these cutouts in the city over the last one week and are already seeing a positive impact. Monkeys have stopped going to the areas where these are present," Upadhyay said.
Did you know?
- Live langur monkeys were used as a deterrent for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India
- However many people thought it was cruel to keep the monkeys in captivity just to be used in this way, and so the practice was eventually stopped