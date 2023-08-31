Blue Moon 2023: Pics of the super Blue Moon from around the world

Blue Moon 2023: Pics of the super Blue Moon from around the worldPublished33 minutes agoImage source, ReutersImage caption, The world was treated to a rare super Blue Moon on Wednesday. It happens every two to three years when a two full moons fall in the same month - and as you can see, it's blue by name, but not by natureImage source, EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockImage caption, Full moons have a different name depending on what month they fall in - for example in January it's called a Wold Moon, and it's a Strawberry Moon in June. But Blue Moons are a bit different - they get this name if they're the second full moon to be seen in any given month. Here you can see it rising over BoliviaImage source, EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockImage caption, Because they don't happen very often, it led to the creation of the phrase "once in a blue moon", which means something that rarely happens. Here you can see it behind the El Pilar Basilica Catholic church in SpainImage source, ReutersImage caption, It's also a supermoon, which happens when the moon is not only full but is also at its closest to Earth, so appears bigger and brighter in the sky. This one was snapped in the city of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, BrazilImage source, EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockImage caption, Here's another view from Brazil, this time next to the columns of the Palácio do Planalto, which is the official workplace of the country's presidentImage source, PA MediaImage caption, This atmospheric photo was taken at The Wallace Monument in Stirling, Scotland. It's a 67 metre high tower that was built to honour a Scottish Hero called William WallaceImage source, PA MediaImage caption, This would have been a cool view - these lucky people got to see the super Blue Moon from a cable car in Greenwich, in London, England's capital cityImage source, Owen HumphreysImage caption, And these people were treated to not only a fun cricket game, but also beautiful views of the moon - this phot was snapped at the match between England and New Zealand in Country Durham, the first of the Vitality IT20 tournament