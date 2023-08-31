Link to newsround

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023: Take a look at some of the entries

coral-fish.Alex Mustard/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
One of the world's biggest and best photography competitions is back. Here are just some of the amazing pictures that have received highly commended awards in this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year. This image is called Coral connections and was taken by Alex Mustard, from the UK. It has been awarded Highly Commended in the Under Water category.
bee.Solvin Zankl/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
This year the competition received nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries, with photographers judged on their creativity, originality and technical skill. This image was captured by Solvin Zankl, from Germany, and shows a mason bee at work. It's been Highly Commended in the Animal Behaviour category.
Shashwat Harish/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The aim of the competition is to showcase some more unusual animal behaviours and habitats while also exposing the human impact on our natural world. This stunning picture of a leopard was taken by Shashwat Harish, from Kenya, and has been Highly Commended in the 11-14 Years category.
Atsuyuki Ohshima/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
This photo called Forest rodeo, shows a macaque riding around on a deer on the Japanese island of Yakushima. It was taken by Atsuyuki Ohshima, from Japan, and has been Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category.
Zhai Zeyu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Watch out below! This picture of a coot skating on ice was captured by Zhai Zeyu, from China, and has been Highly Commended in the 10 Years and Under category.
Max Waugh/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The winners of the competition, including the Grand Title winner, will be announced on 10 October. This amazing picture of a bison charging through snow was captured by Max Waugh, from the USA, and has been Highly Commended in the Animal Portraits category.
Caitlin Henderson/WildlifePhotographeroftheYear
An exhibition of the 100 top award-winning images will go on display at the Natural History Museum from 13 October until June 30 next year. Caitlin Henderson was able to snap this picture of a possum munching on insects in the middle of the night outside her balcony window in Queensland, Australia. She has been Highly Commended in the Urban Wildlife category.