Meteorite Erg Chech 002 changes view on the formation of the solar system
A rare 4.6-billion-year-old meteorite have given scientists a better understanding about the early days of our solar system.
The meteorite, Erg Chech 002, was found in 2020 at the Erg Chech region of the Sahara Desert in Algeria, northern Africa.
It is a type of stony meteorite, one of the oldest that have been discovered so far. Scientists studied the rock and got some interesting results that were a little different than expected.
Scientists have found that it gave us more information on how the solar system was formed and suggests they need to change the way they date meteorites!
Why is Erg Chech 002 important?
The meteorite, Erg Chech 002, was found to have Aluminium-26 (26Al) which is an element that was also seen scattered across the solar system. Scientists were surprised to find that the amount of 26Al in the rock was higher than expected.
Scientists think the (26Al) in the rock may have come from a planet that was still in the early stages of forming.
What is a meteorite?
A meteorite is a piece of space rock that has survived the journey of falling through our atmosphere and hitting the ground.
Scientists use the amount of 26Al in the rocks to date their age.
When it was compared to other meteorites that had been discovered from different parts of space they all contained different amounts of 26Al.
It was thought that there was an even spread of 26Al around the universe exerts now believe it was actually spread unevenly throughout the solar system.
What it means for the future
This means that the ages for the meteorites that have already been found and studied can be re-calculated to be more accurate and reliable.
It also helps scientists build a picture of the early stages of how the Sun and our planets were formed.