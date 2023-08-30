Pets: Dogs prefer it when you speak to them in a 'cute' baby voice
Scientists have discovered that dogs respond more to higher-pitched, 'cutesy' voices.
A team of researchers from research centres in Hungary and from Eötvös Loránd University - who have a whole department dedicated to understanding our furry canine companions better - worked together on a study to see if dog's brains responded to different tones of speech.
From the study, they found "exciting similarities" between dog brains and human baby brains in how they respond to high-pitched voices speaking in a 'cute' way.
They even discovered that the dogs responded more to female voices than male voices.
How did they study work?
As part of the study, 19 family dogs were popped into a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner - a big machine that can scan the brain and create detailed pictures of it.
Scientists can use these pictures to understand how a person or animal is reacting to something based on which bits of the brain light up in the pictures.
Whilst lying in the MRI the dogs were played clips of conversations from 12 men and women to see how they responded.
As they listened to the conversations the scientists looked at the pictures from the MRI to see how their brain responded to them.
What did the results show?
The results showed that the dog's brains reacted more to speech directed at a dog or a baby, than between adults.
When people speak to dogs it often involves speaking in a high-pitched voice with exaggerated emotion - that's similar to the way that adults often talk to small children.
The scientists also noticed that the dogs reacted more to these conversations when they were spoken by women or using higher-pitched tones.
This is exciting as it's evidence that dog brains respond to speech specifically spoken to dogs.
In humans, using a higher-pitched voice and saying words in a specific tone, helps babies to learn and understand language.
The scientists say the results suggest that the way we speak to dogs matters, and that their brain is sensitive to higher-pitched tones, and female voices.
Anna Gergely who worked on the study said the results were "exciting" because they help us to understand how different speech tones can help animals to understand us better.