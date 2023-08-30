Burger King: Fast food chain to be sued over size of Whopper burger
A judge in the United States has said Burger King can be taken to court in a case about the size of its Whopper burger.
The people trying to sue the chain are accusing it of misleading customers by making its Whopper burgers look bigger on its menu than they actually are.
They say it shows the burger with a meatier patty and ingredients that "overflow over the bun".
Burger King had wanted the case thrown out, saying it wasn't required to deliver food that looked exactly like the pictures and told the BBC that "the claims are false."
What's happened?
The lawsuit against Burger King alleged that the Whopper was made to look over a third (35%) larger in photos, with more than double the amount of meat compared to what was actually served to customers.
Burger King denied this but the US District Judge said it should be left to a jury to show what "reasonable people think".
In a statement after the ruling was announced, a Burger King spokesperson said: "The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide."
Other chains including McDonald's and Wendy's are facing similar action in the country.
Earlier this year, Taco Bell was sued in the US for selling pizzas and wraps that it was claimed contained half the filling that was advertised.