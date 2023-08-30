Hurricane Idalia: Thousands of people ordered to leave homes in Florida as hurricane approaches
- Published
- comments
Thousands of people in the US state of Florida have been told to leave their homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Idalia.
Idalia is currently a category three hurricane, but weather forecasters say it is likely to become even stronger and reach category four status, when it makes landfall on Wednesday.
Experts are warning that surging seawater could reach up to 4.5metres above ground level in some areas and winds are likely to reach speeds of up to 130mph.
Heavy rain and strong winds are also expected in neighbouring states including Georgia and North and South Carolina.
Find out more about extreme weather
What's happening?
The hurricane has already caused extensive flooding in Cuba including parts of the capital Havana and knocked out power to about 200,000 people.
The storm then moved out over the Gulf of Mexico and is now expected to make landfall in the north of Florida before sweeping east across the state.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned of a "catastrophe" and urged those in the evacuation areas in 23 counties along Florida's Gulf coast to go "now," and head to shelters or hotels outside the danger zones.
He said that the hurricane appeared to be the strongest to impact the region in more than a century.
How are hurricanes categorised?
Hurricane Idalia has just been upgraded to a Category 3, and is forecast to become a Category 4 when it makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
In the United States, hurricanes are classified on a scale of 1 to 5, with Category 5 being the most intense.
That's based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which looks at factors including the storm's sustained wind speed.
Storms reaching Category 3 and above are considered "major hurricanes" and significant weather events because of their potential for damage to property and loss of life.