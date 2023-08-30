Taylor Swift: Star breaks more music records
- Published
- comments
We're getting used to Taylor Swift smashing it in the music world, and now she's hit another milestone.
Spotify have announced that she's the first female artist to get more than 100 million streams in just one month.
The news comes after Taylor released her third re-recorded album in July - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - which hit the top of the US and UK charts.
It also made her the first woman to have four albums in the US top 10 album chart at the same time - only the third artist EVER to do that.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Although she's setting female-first records, it puts Taylor second overall.
The record for the most monthly listeners on the app is held by The Weeknd with more than 110 million - a record he set in February 2023.
And UK pop star Ed Sheeran is down in fourth with a record of 77 million.