PFA Player of the Year: Erling Haaland and Rachel Daly win top football awards
- Published
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Aston Villa's Rachel Daly have won the men's and women's PFA Players' Player of the Year awards.
Both players picked up the Golden Boot last season - meaning they were the top goal scorers in the Premier League and Women's Super League respectively.
The Player's Player of the Year award is seen as a great honour as it is voted for by other professional players.
Daly's Lioness teammate Lauren James and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka were named as the men's and women's PFA Young Player of the Year.
Erling Haaland
23-year-old Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions in his first season at Manchester City and helped the club secure a historic Treble last season - winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.
Haaland said that it was "an honour to win this prestigious award".
He added: "It was an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the Treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group of players was an amazing feeling."
Rachel Daly
31-year-old Daly was top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals in her debut season at Aston Villa.
Daly also played a important role in England's run to the Women's World Cup final this summer.
She won the main award ahead of Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten, Arsenal's Frida Maanum, Manchester City's Khadija Shaw and Barcelona's Ona Batlle.
Young Player of the Year Awards
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Lauren James were named as the men's and women's PFA Young Player of the Year.
James was England's top scorer with three goals at the World Cup.
England winger Saka also enjoyed a great season at Arsenal last year after he scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists.