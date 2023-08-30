Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, kick-off and everything you need to know
It's the biggest tournament in rugby union and one of the biggest sporting events in the world...the 10th Rugby World Cup will be kicking off on 8 September.
Hosted by France, the tournament lasts seven weeks and will see the 20 teams fighting it out to take home the Webb Ellis Cup.
South Africa won the last tournament in Japan in 2019 and they're one of the favourite this year.
The qualifying teams have been sizing each other up in the warm-ups and giving fans a clue at who could make it all the way.
Let's take a look at what's in store.
When is the Rugby World Cup?
The tournament will begin on 8 September with the first game between the host-nation France and New Zealand.
New Zealand's 'All Blacks' are a favourite to win the tournament. They've won the cup three times, and hold the record for the biggest win in a Rugby World Cup match - when they beat Japan by a whopping 145 points to 17.
Where is the Rugby World Cup tournament being held?
France may be known for its incredible food and famous buildings - think the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Notre Dame.
But from next Friday, the country will become home to this huge sporting event.
It's the sport's 200th birthday year, so the tournament is shaping up to be both a nail-biting competition and a celebration of rugby too.
The tournament will be played at nine stadiums across nine cities, from the pool stage to quarter-finals, to semis.
And the final? Well that'll be in Paris.
The winners will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday 28 October at the Stade de France, Saint-Denison.
Rugby World Cup opening fixtures and schedule
The tournament starts on Friday 8 September, and the days following we'll see the four home nations kick-off with their first matches.
Opening matches
- Saturday 9 September - Ireland v Romania, 2.30pm
- Saturday 9 September - England v Argentina 8:00pm
- Sunday 10 September - Wales v Fiji 8pm
- Sunday 10 September - Scotland v South Africa 4:45pm
Who's playing in the Rugby World Cup?
There are 20 spots available in each World Cup - which teams have to compete for in a qualifying competition.
The teams are split into groups of five in something called pools. The top two teams will go through to the quarter finals. From there the 33-man teams will battle it out against each other for a spot in the semis, the final and then to take home the cup.
The Rugby World Cup started back in 1987 and like in football, it's held every four years. All but one team has played in the cup before - this year Chile will be make their big debut.
Who are England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland playing against in the Rugby World Cup?
Let's take a look at the pools to see who is facing each other in the group stages.
Pool A
New Zealand are ones to watch as they are one of the favourites to win.
- New Zealand
- France
- Italy
- Uruguay
- Namibia
Pool B
Ireland (the team represents players from the Republic and Northern Ireland) are in the best position going into the tournament. They're the top ranked team in the world at the moment, but haven't had much luck in the World Cup in the past, only ever getting as far as the quarter-finals.
Scotland will join Ireland in Pool B. They've gone a step further than Ireland in the cup - but that was a whole 32 years ago.
- South Africa
- Ireland
- Scotland
- Tonga
- Romania
Pool C
Wales have struggled over recent years but have reached the semi-finals three times before - including in the last tournament.
- Wales
- Australia
- Fiji
- Georgia
- Portugal
Pool D
England are the only home nation - and team in the Northern hemisphere - to win the Rugby World Cup, but that was 20 years ago. They were defeated by South Africa in the finals last time round, but they've had a poor year.
The Red Roses' first ever defeat to Fiji in the warm-ups has left England fans on edge and hoping for big improvements.
- England
- Japan
- Argentina
- Samoa
- Chile
Who will win the Rugby World Cup?
Will South Africa lift the trophy two years in a row? Or could favourites New Zealand triumph?
Perhaps Ireland will carry on their good form as they are top rated team entering the competition.
It is hard to predict who will come win this year but rugby fans will be keen to watch all the action when the competition kicks off in September.