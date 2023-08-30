Link to newsround

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, kick-off and everything you need to know

The Webb Ellis Cup trophy and the Gilbert Rugby World Cup 2023 Rugby ballLUDOVIC MARIN
2023 marks 200 years of rugby AND the 10th Rugby World Cup

It's the biggest tournament in rugby union and one of the biggest sporting events in the world...the 10th Rugby World Cup will be kicking off on 8 September.

Hosted by France, the tournament lasts seven weeks and will see the 20 teams fighting it out to take home the Webb Ellis Cup.

South Africa won the last tournament in Japan in 2019 and they're one of the favourite this year.

The qualifying teams have been sizing each other up in the warm-ups and giving fans a clue at who could make it all the way.

Let's take a look at what's in store.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

Getty Images
Host nation France are in high spirits after beating Australia in the warm-ups in Paris

The tournament will begin on 8 September with the first game between the host-nation France and New Zealand.

New Zealand's 'All Blacks' are a favourite to win the tournament. They've won the cup three times, and hold the record for the biggest win in a Rugby World Cup match - when they beat Japan by a whopping 145 points to 17.

Where is the Rugby World Cup tournament being held?

Getty Images
The tournament is hosted by France and will take place across nine stadiums in nine cities

France may be known for its incredible food and famous buildings - think the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Notre Dame.

But from next Friday, the country will become home to this huge sporting event.

It's the sport's 200th birthday year, so the tournament is shaping up to be both a nail-biting competition and a celebration of rugby too.

The tournament will be played at nine stadiums across nine cities, from the pool stage to quarter-finals, to semis.

And the final? Well that'll be in Paris.

The winners will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday 28 October at the Stade de France, Saint-Denison.

Rugby World Cup opening fixtures and schedule

Getty Images
Ireland are currently ranked world number one but South Africa are a close second

The tournament starts on Friday 8 September, and the days following we'll see the four home nations kick-off with their first matches.

Opening matches

  • Saturday 9 September - Ireland v Romania, 2.30pm
  • Saturday 9 September - England v Argentina 8:00pm
  • Sunday 10 September - Wales v Fiji 8pm
  • Sunday 10 September - Scotland v South Africa 4:45pm

Who's playing in the Rugby World Cup?

Getty Images
Chile will be hitting the pitch for the first time, as it's their first time qualifying for a Rugby World Cup

There are 20 spots available in each World Cup - which teams have to compete for in a qualifying competition.

The teams are split into groups of five in something called pools. The top two teams will go through to the quarter finals. From there the 33-man teams will battle it out against each other for a spot in the semis, the final and then to take home the cup.

The Rugby World Cup started back in 1987 and like in football, it's held every four years. All but one team has played in the cup before - this year Chile will be make their big debut.

Who are England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland playing against in the Rugby World Cup?

Reuters
Fiji made history as they beat England for the first time ever in the warm-ups, leaving England players and fans disappointed

Let's take a look at the pools to see who is facing each other in the group stages.

Pool A

New Zealand are ones to watch as they are one of the favourites to win.

  • New Zealand
  • France
  • Italy
  • Uruguay
  • Namibia

Pool B

Ireland (the team represents players from the Republic and Northern Ireland) are in the best position going into the tournament. They're the top ranked team in the world at the moment, but haven't had much luck in the World Cup in the past, only ever getting as far as the quarter-finals.

Scotland will join Ireland in Pool B. They've gone a step further than Ireland in the cup - but that was a whole 32 years ago.

  • South Africa
  • Ireland
  • Scotland
  • Tonga
  • Romania

Pool C

Wales have struggled over recent years but have reached the semi-finals three times before - including in the last tournament.

  • Wales
  • Australia
  • Fiji
  • Georgia
  • Portugal

Pool D

England are the only home nation - and team in the Northern hemisphere - to win the Rugby World Cup, but that was 20 years ago. They were defeated by South Africa in the finals last time round, but they've had a poor year.

The Red Roses' first ever defeat to Fiji in the warm-ups has left England fans on edge and hoping for big improvements.

  • England
  • Japan
  • Argentina
  • Samoa
  • Chile

Who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Craig Mercer/MB Media
Who'll be following in South Africa's footsteps and taken home the cup in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

Will South Africa lift the trophy two years in a row? Or could favourites New Zealand triumph?

Perhaps Ireland will carry on their good form as they are top rated team entering the competition.

It is hard to predict who will come win this year but rugby fans will be keen to watch all the action when the competition kicks off in September.

