Joe Wicks: Fitness guru wants to get kids and teachers exercising
- Published
- comments
Fitness guru Joe Wicks wants to get kids and teachers moving and enjoying exercise.
He might have kept you fit with his online PE lessons throughout lockdown. Since then he's been on a mission to make sure everyone enjoys sport and exercise for their "physical and mental health".
Joe Wicks has just been on a UK schools tour, and from 25 September he'll be heading to schools in Northern Ireland and Ireland to spread his passion about making movement FUN.
We want to hear from you about what exercise and PE lessons you find most fun. So make sure to tell us about your what type of movement you find fun and what type of exercises you do in school in the comments below.
Exercise should be fun
Millions of children and families too tuned in to Joe's online sessions to jump, dance and star-jump their way through lockdown. And over half of you told Newsround he kept you fit during lockdown with his live keep fit sessions.
Getting young people engaged in exercise is important to him "to enjoy it and feel the benefits not just for their physical, but for the mental health too".
But for him, it's not just about PE lessons and his online classes.
He wants to inspire people to move in any way they find fun. Joe's advice is not "force yourself into an exercise or sport".
He says almost any form of movement can be counted as exercise.
So if you like scootering, or going out on your skateboarding or going out on your bike or playing hide and seek, that is exercise essentially.
Joe Wicks, The Body Coach
On his UK tour he saw one school in Scotland which had playground dance lessons with a boombox "and the kids were having fun!"
He wants to engage with teachers too and have them bring in new fun ways to exercise for schools.
"Sometimes it just takes one teacher who loves sport who is active themselves just to bring in different things."
Exercise is for teachers too
A fun fact about Joe Wicks, before he was a personal trainer he worked in a school as a teaching assistant.
He saw that it can be "a stressful job" and that finding time to exercise around teaching and marking homework can be difficult.
Exercise is important for everyone so Joe Wicks is passionate about encouraging teachers to "release stress" and feel more positive.
He thinks that teachers getting more involved could make PE lessons in school more fun too.
"If I can help teachers move and be active, and really encourage that one teacher to be healthy and happy than can have a massive waterfall effect onto the children."
You told us if you were happy with the amount of PE you do in school. We want to know what sport and exercise you find fun.
Does your school have any unusual PE lessons or exercise classes? Well we want to hear about the. Let us know in the comments what your school PE lessons are like and what your favourite ways to exercise are.