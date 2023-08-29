Climate change: Children have right to clean environment, UN report says
- Published
- comments
The United Nations has told governments around the world to act urgently to protect children from climate change.
Children have the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, it says in a new report, and tells governments they must make sure they get one.
The report argues that climate change is affecting children's rights to life, survival and development, and says children's voices aren't being heard enough in discussions about climate change.
What is the UN climate report?
The UN Child Rights Committee has issued new guidance for governments to follow, which was drawn up with the help of young people.
More than 16,000 children from across 121 countries provided comments, describing the effects of climate change on their lives and communities.
Children are architects, leaders, thinkers and changemakers of today's world. Our voices matter, and they deserve to be listened to"
Kartik, 17, Climate Activist from India
The report says that UN countries will also be required to take measures to protect children from the harmful effects of climate change, such as monitoring air quality, making sure food is safe to eat and doing more to tackle emissions.
Countries should also address the "clear emerging link" between climate change and children's mental health, identifying eco-anxiety and depression as conditions that are on the rise, it says.
It also tells governments they should phase out fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy sources.
The UN has also said that young people must be included when drawing up new guidance in the future and that governments are responsible not just for protecting children now, but also from the future effects of climate change.
It also warned governments that they should be held accountable for environmental damage both inside their own borders and outside them.