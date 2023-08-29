Simone Biles: "You represent the best of America" says President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden has called Simone a "trailblazer" and someone who "represents the best of America."
It comes after she won her eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships at the weekend, breaking a 90-year gymnastics record!
This win means that Simone beats the previous record holder - Al Jochim - who claimed his seventh US title in 1933.
Simone is the US's most decorated gymnast, having won more than 30 Olympic and world championship medals to date.
"When we see Simone compete, we're witnessing unmatched power and grace," Joe Biden wrote on his social media.
"Not only is she the first in history to hold all eight U.S. gymnastics titles, but she's a trailblazer who spoke up for those who couldn't speak for themselves.
"You represent the best of America," he said.
Mental Wellbeing
The win comes after Simone took a two year break from competing in gymnastics tournaments following the Tokyo Olympics where she pulled out of five of her six finals.
She later explained she had been suffering from the 'twisties' - a mental block where gymnasts can lose their sense of space in the air, which can be dangerous.
After pulling out of her events at the Olympics to put her mental wellbeing first, Simone became a champion for other athletes who had been struggling to find space for their mental wellbeing.
She made her return to competitive gymnastics earlier this month at the US Classic where she won with an all-around score of 59.100 points.
"Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically," she said.
"I still do therapy weekly and it has just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before." she said.
Her next possible competition could be the World Championships in Antwerp, in Belgium from 30 September to 8 October, where she would have the chance to add to her tally of 25 world medals, including 19 golds.
We don't know yet if she'll be going to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.