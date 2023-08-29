Junior Eurovision 2023: UK to take part in song contest
It's been confirmed that the UK WILL take part in this year's Junior Eurovision.
The singing competition will be held on 26 November and will take place in the French city of Nice.
The annual contest is for youngsters aged between nine and fourteen.
Last year Freya Skye represented the United Kingdom with the song Lose My Head, winning the public vote and coming fifth overall.
What is Junior Eurovision?
The Junior Eurovision Song Contest first began in 2003 and was based on a Scandinavian song festival for children, called the Melodi Grand Prix Nordic.
Last year, Junior Eurovision was broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition's history and it will show this year's event too.
It's similar to the adult contest, with the winner decided by a panel of judges as well as votes cast online from people all over the world.
Over the years, forty countries have competed in the competition and fourteen countries have hosted the contest.
Last year the event took place in Armenia after singer Maléna won in 2021.
In the 2022 contest, France's Junior Eurovision entrant, Lissandro, was crowned champion which is why the contest will be taking place in Nice in 2023.
Did you know?
- The most successful Junior Eurovision nation is Georgia, who have won the contest three times
- Poland has won twice, and is the only nation to have won back-to-back contests
- 11 Junior Eurovision acts have gone on to sing in the grown up version
- The UK has never won... so far!
Who will represent the UK in Junior Eurovision?
Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, said: "We are so proud to once again bring Junior Eurovision to the BBC and to give children and their families the opportunity to enjoy this incredible show together."
A singer has not yet been chosen to represent the UK at this year's competition, but the BBC says the process of selecting someone and also selecting the song is underway.
The BBC has also announced that it will also look back at Freya Skye's journey with a special My Life documentary to be broadcast later this year and there will also be a documentary following this year's act ahead of the live contest.