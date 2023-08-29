US hot dog eating contest comes to UK
- Published
- comments
The top dog of one the biggest hot dog eating contests says he's "very excited" that the UK is getting involved in "our World Cup".
The President of Major League Eating is talking about the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
On Saturday, for the first time, a dozen competitors, many from the UK, tucked into hot dogs in the 10-minute competition in Selsey, West Sussex.
The winners qualified for the next world championship men's and women's contests to take place in New York, on 4 July, 2024.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Max Stanford claimed victory in the men's category for the first qualifier round, wolfing down 34 hot dogs and buns.
In the women's category, Rhea Jarvis managed to secure first place by eating four hot dogs and buns.
The event is hosted by Nathan's Famous, a chain of fast food restaurants specialising in hot dogs, and the finals will see UK competitors compete against top-ranked competitive eaters from countries around the world, including the US, Japan, Australia and Brazil.
Joey Chestnut, from the US state of Indiana, currently holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes and earned his 16th title as hot dog-eating world champion in 2023.
Miki Sudo, from Florida, is the nine-time female champion, with an all-time best of 48.5 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.
Looks like both UK entrants will have their work cut out!