GB celebrates highest medal tally at Athletic World Championships
- Published
It's been a great competition for Great Britain at the Athletics World Championships in Budapest in Hungary.
The team won 10 medals over the course of the nine-day event, earning them a seventh place finish overall in the medals table.
The performance equals Britain's best ever medal total at the Championships, which is a positive position for Team GB ahead of the Paris Olympics next summer.
Who won what?
Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr both won gold medals at the Championships.
Johnson-Thompson's stunning second heptathlon title and Kerr's shock 1500m victory were among the standout GB performances of the meet.
Matthew Hudson-Smith upgraded the bronze medal he won at last year's competition, with a silver this time in the 400m and was tantalizingly close to a gold, just 0.09 seconds behind the gold medal winner Antonio Watson from Jamaica.
Other medals included Zharnel Hughes who won a bronze in the men's 100m sprint and Ben Pattison, winning a surprise 800m bronze medal while competing at the World Champs for his first time - only three years after undergoing heart surgery.
GB's Keely Hodgkinson is still searching for her first gold at a major world competition after she was beaten by Kenya's Mary Moraa in the 800m on Sunday, but coming second, she still took home a silver medal.
What is a relay race?
A relay race involves a team of usually four runners passing a baton (which is a small metal tube) to one another during a race. Exchanging the baton in a relay race is not easy when running at top speed. The baton also has to be passed within a changeover zone otherwise teams face disqualification. Relay races are held at big athletic championships but also school sports days.
Four of Britain's 10 medals were also won in the relays races.
GB won a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, in which both men and women competed against each other.
The women's relay team also won a bronze medals in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay races.
In the 4x400m relay yesterday, Laviai Nielsen, Amber Anning, Ama Pipi and Nicole Yeargin earned a well deserved bronze, but could not catch the Jamaicans who led for most of the way.
The Dutch team steamed past them both though in the final stretch, thanks to an amazing effort by Netherland's Femke Bol to win gold for the Dutch team.
And the GB men won a bronze in the 4x400m men's relay on the last night of the games on Sunday.
Alex Haydock-Wilson, Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey and Rio Mitcham finished their 4x400m relay in 2:58.71, behind the USA (2:57.31) and France (2:58.45).
The last time GB won 10 medals at a World Championships was 30 years ago.
With this form, supporters will be hoping Team GB can improve in Paris on the five athletics medals won at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo two years ago.