School building closures in England: What do we know so far?

More than 100 schools in England have been told to shut buildings made with a certain type of concrete just days before the start of the new school year.

The Department for Education (DfE) says that any school buildings with RAAC "should no longer be open".

Affected schools are being told they either need to make buildings safe and until that happens lessons need to be moved to temporary classrooms.

The government is not saying publicly which schools are having to close buildings - but they say parents or guardians will be contacted directly by the schools affected.

Here's what we know so far.

Why are school buildings closing?

The government has told more than 100 English schools, nurseries and colleges with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) to close affected buildings immediately until safety measures, such as repairs to strengthen the buildings, are put in place.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the decision followed "new evidence" about the material, and that the government is taking a "cautious approach".

Engineers have been visiting school sites looking for RAAC and over the summer "a couple of cases have given us cause for concern", she said.

What is RAAC?

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete or RAAC for short, is a lightweight concrete that was used in roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s.

It was cheaper alternative to standard concrete and because it's aerated, or "bubbly", it's not as strong and lasts for limited amount of time of around 30 years.

Some schools - and other buildings like police stations and hospitals - were built during this time and there are concerns that the RAAC found in buildings is now beyond its lifespan and may have not be safe enough anymore.

How many schools are affected by RAAC concrete problems?

In England the government estimates that at the moment, over 100 schools will be affected but accepts it could be more.

However there are over 20,000 schools in England so at the moment it's a small proportion.

How will I know if my school is affected by RAAC?

There are more than 20,000 schools, colleges and nurseries in England, so the concerns over RAAC wont won't make any difference to most schools preparing for the start of the new term.

Headteachers from schools that do have RAAC in their buildings will be in touch with parents and guardians to make them aware of the arrangements that are being made before the start of the new school year.

The government say they won't publish a list of affected schools until those schools have let parents know.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb says the problem could affect more school buildings and head teachers are being sent questionnaires where they are being asked to identify the existence of RAAC in their schools.

Are schools in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland affected by RAAC issues?

In Scotland, at least 12 schools are known to be affected and a full report on just how many schools in Scotland have buildings with RAAC will be published by the Scottish government "in the coming days".

Schools in Wales and Northern Ireland are also now being checked for the material.

The Welsh government has recently announced that a survey of its schools "will identify any structures suspected of containing RAAC".

However, it also said that so far it has not received any reports of RAAC being present within schools or colleges.

Schools in Northern Ireland are being checked for problem concrete as a matter of urgency, according to the Department of Education.

What will happen at the schools that are affected by RAAC?

The Department for Education (DfE) has issued updated guidance for schools with confirmed RAAC in their buildings, saying they should find temporary accommodation for the "first few weeks" of the term, until buildings are made safe.

It recommends finding space in nearby schools or community centres, or an "empty local office building".

Remote education, or home working that was used during the coronavirus pandemic, should only be considered as a "last resort and for a short period", say the DfE.

Image source, BBC / Ed Lawrence Image caption, Cross flats Primary in Bradford is among the schools affected

All schools found to contain RAAC will be assigned a dedicated caseworker, who the DfE has said will work with the school to assess what needs to be done.

The government has also said that money will be made available to schools to make buildings safe or to arrange temporary classrooms.

Why is this happening now?

The government is being heavily criticised for making this announcement so close to the start of term.

Minsters say it's for safety reasons and while teacher groups and other politicians accept that, they also say the issue was known about before and this current situation is a "shambles".

The government says it has been monitoring the condition of these buildings since 2018.

Up until this point, schools with RAAC were told to have plans in place just in case there was a problem and children had to be moved to a different building.

Now that advice has changed and schools are being told they can't use affected buildings at all unless safety measures are put in place.

Should I be worried about RAAC in my school?

Image caption, Some hospital buildings have the same concrete issue and will have to be repaired too

The reason that schools are being told to take action is to keep children safe.

If your school is affected, your head teacher will be doing what needs to be done to make the school secure.

But remember the vast majority of schools won't be affected at all.