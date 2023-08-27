What's it like to go to space with your mum?
Two weeks ago, 18-year-old Ana Mayers was floating in space, with her mum.
The pair were on Virgin Galactic's first tourist flight to space - making them the first mother-daughter duo to fly to space together.
Ana who is a student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, described the moment of seeing the Earth from space as "a peaceful and loving experience."
Ana and her mum Keisha, got their place on the trip-of-a-lifetime after winning a competition.
Speaking to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat, Ana whose home is in Antigua in the Caribbean said: "The whole experience was just so connecting and emotional.
"It's just an unbelievably beautiful view, it's incredible.
"It's made me a lot more aware of the fact that we need to appreciate Earth and use this opportunity to really explore and find a connection with nature."
Mum and daughter took off from Spaceport America in the US state of New Mexico on 10 August.
Virgin Galactic space flights involve passengers being carried inside a rocket by a special plane. The rocket then separates from the plane and blasts off up to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere.
The flight lasted about 90 minutes and Ana and Keisha experienced zero gravity where they floated inside the rocket as the craft climbed to a height of around 85km (280,000ft) where they got a very special view of the planet.
Unsurprisingly there was a lot of training to prepare the space tourists for their trip, but Ana says she had "no nerves" when it was finally time for take-off.
"It feels like you're on like just a normal commercial flight, it was very peaceful," she says.
"But I do remember when they started counting down like saying three minutes to release, one minute to release, I was like 'oh my God, this is really happening'.
"I was just so filled with excitement."
Virgin Galactic has sold more than 800 tickets to people who want to travel to space. Seats on the flights have costs as much as $450,000 (£352,170) per person.