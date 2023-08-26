World Athletics Championships: Brits miss out on gold medals
It's been a tense few days in at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest for Great Britain and Northern Ireland as athletes failed to get medals.
Despite having previously been a European champion and a British sprint record holder, GB athlete Zharnel Hughes finished fourth in the Men's 200m with American Noah Lyles winning gold.
Meanwhile in the woman's competition, Dina Asher Smith who won gold in the 200m event in 2019 finished 7th. Daryll Neita, who won gold last year back home in the UK, came 5th. The winner was none other than Jamaica's Shericka Jackson.
The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest will come to an end on 27 Aug and has seen more than 2,000 athletes competing.
It's one of the most prestigious international sporting events for athletics in the world, bringing together the best track and field athletes to compete for their nation on the international stage.
It's also a great opportunity to check out the competition ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Paris.
Despite what will be a devastating result for Great Britain, the overall picture has still been fairly positive.
Earlier on in the competition, Superstar Katerina Johnson-Thompson brought home a gold medal in the heptathlon. All eyes were also on Joshua Kerr who became a world champion in the 1500m after he secured his gold medal.
The national team have also brought home two bronze medals and a silver.
Attention will now be on Britain's men's and women's 4x100m relay team who both qualified for a spot in the relay finals and will be hoping for gold for their country.