Why there's an argument about a kiss at the Women's World Cup Final
A kiss between Spain's football president, Luis Rubiales and Spanish World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso has caused a big argument.
Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in Sydney on Sunday.
Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss, which means she didn't give permission or agree to it happening.
It's meant there has been pressure on Rubiales to leave his job, including from the Spanish government, but he has so far refused to resign.
Hermoso and her teammates have said they will not to play for Spain again until he quits. But the Spanish football federation has accused the player of lying about her version of events and has threatened legal action.
What has Luis Rubiales said?
Rubiales had apologised for the kiss after the World Cup final, but has faced a lot of pressure to leave his job and was expected to announce his resignation at a meeting on Friday.
Instead he told the meeting, that included the managers of Spain's men's and women's teams, that he was not going to leave his position. The managers of both teams applauded his comments.
"Jenni was the one who lifted me up," he said. "I told her to 'forget about the penalty [that Mary Earps saved]' and I said to her 'a little peck?' and she said 'OK'.
"It was a spontaneous kiss. Mutual, euphoric and consensual. That's the key.
A consensual 'peck' is enough to get me out of here?"
"I will not resign, I will not resign!" he said.
What has Jeni Hermoso said?
In a statement released on Friday night Jenni Hermoso said "in no moment" did she agree to the kiss.
"I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part.
"I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual. I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident."
A statement defending the presidents actions had been released by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Hermoso's behalf following the World Cup victory, however the player says she had refused to comment on the incident when asked to "reduce the pressure on the president".
"I was asked to make a joint statement to reduce the pressure on the president, but at that time my mind was only on enjoying the historic achievement together with my teammates.
"That's why I told the RFEF, as well as the media and people close to me, that I didn't want to make any kind of individual or collective statement on this matter.
"Despite my decision, I must say that I have felt under continuous pressure to come out with a statement which could justify Luis Rubiales' actions."
What has the Spanish Football Federation said?
Spain's football federation said on Saturday it would take legal action to defend its president.
In a statement the federation said it would show there have been lies about what happened by Hermoso or people speaking for her.
"The evidence is conclusive," it said, saying that images showed that Rubiales had been lifted up by Hermoso and that "Mr President has not lied."
The federation also said that, if selected, players have "an obligation" to play for the national team, after 81 female players said they will not represent Spain until Rubiales leaves his position.
What has the reaction been elsewhere?
Spanish players, clubs and organisations have all spoken out - largely against Rubiales.
Alexia Putellas, a Ballon d'Or winner and another member of the World Cup-winning team team, said: "This is unacceptable. It is over. With you partner Jenni Hermoso."
Borja Iglesias, who has won two caps for the Spain men's team, said: "As a footballer and as a person I do not feel represented by what happened today...
"I have made the decision not to return to the national team until things change and these types of acts do not go unpunished."
Several Spanish football clubs, including Barcelona, Sevilla, Espanyol and Racing Santander, have also released statements critical of Rubiales.
England's Lionesses, who were defeated by Spain in the World Cup final have also released a joint statement saying:
"Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth.
"The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn't need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.
"We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso and all players of the Spanish team."
Timeline: How did the argument get to this point?
- The kiss between Rubiales and Hermoso happened during the presentation ceremony where medals were being handed out following Spain's World Cup victory last Sunday.
- Hermoso said on Instagram she "didn't like" the kiss with Rubiales, but a statement released later on her behalf by the Spanish Football Federation defended his actions.
- Rubiales apologised for the kiss on the Monday after the World Cup final, but Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that was "not enough" and Spain's second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz joined those calling for him to resign.
- On Thursday, football's world governing body Fifa said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales - which means deciding if he should be punished for his behaviour.
- On Friday the Spanish Football Federation called a meeting where Rubiales was expected to announce that he would leave his position - but instead, he insisted he would not, repeating that he would not resign and said that Hermoso agreed to the kiss.
- The Spanish football federation said on Saturday that it will take legal action over Jenni Hermoso's comments about its president and accused her of lying.