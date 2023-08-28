Do you say 'hello' and 'thank you' to your bus driver?
Do you catch the bus to school? And if so, do you say "hello" and "thank you" to the bus driver?
A survey of London bus drivers has said a short, polite greeting has a positive impact on their happiness at work.
And the best bit, it costs you nothing, but it can make someone else's day.
Stickers were placed on several buses in Hammersmith, in West London, to encourage passengers to say hello or thank you to the driver.
There was a reported increase in the number of people being friendly, which drivers said made them feel "respected" and "appreciated".
Dr Gillian Sandstrom, director of the Sussex Centre for Research on Kindness that was involved in the survey, said the results suggest "micro-interactions like these are more well-received, and more meaningful than most of us realise".
When you get on and off a school bus, or if you are travelling somewhere with your parents or guardians, do you say thank you to the bus driver?