London Zoo's big annual animal count begins

meerkatZSL/Dominic Lipinski
More than 14,000 Animals at London Zoo have been getting measured and weighed as part of an annual health check.
tiger.ZSL/Dominic Lipinski
The zoo’s keepers monitor the heights and weights of all the animals throughout the year, but the big annual weigh-in is a chance for keepers to make sure the information they’ve recorded is up-to-date and accurate.
ZSL/Dominic Lipinski
This zookeeper is trying to get the Humboldt penguin chicks to walk over scales one by one as they line up for their morning feed.
ZSL/Dominic Lipinski
This keeper is measuring a giant Tirachoidea stick insect. London Zoo’s Head of Zoological Operations, Angela Ryan said: “We record the vital statistics of every animal at the Zoo – from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole."
ZSL/Dominic Lipinski
This year is the first time that Western lowland gorilla Kiburi joined in the weigh-in
ZSL
“Having this data helps to ensure that every animal we care for is healthy, eating well, and growing at the rate they should - a key indicator of health and wellbeing.” said Angela Ryan.
ZSL/Dominic Lipinski
The measurements are stored in a big database and shared with other zoos around the world to help them keep an eye on endangered species.