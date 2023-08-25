London Zoo's big annual animal count begins

London Zoo's big annual animal count beginsPublished22 minutes agoImage source, ZSL/Dominic LipinskiImage caption, More than 14,000 Animals at London Zoo have been getting measured and weighed as part of an annual health check.Image source, ZSL/Dominic LipinskiImage caption, The zoo’s keepers monitor the heights and weights of all the animals throughout the year, but the big annual weigh-in is a chance for keepers to make sure the information they’ve recorded is up-to-date and accurate.Image source, ZSL/Dominic LipinskiImage caption, This zookeeper is trying to get the Humboldt penguin chicks to walk over scales one by one as they line up for their morning feed.Image source, ZSL/Dominic LipinskiImage caption, This keeper is measuring a giant Tirachoidea stick insect. London Zoo’s Head of Zoological Operations, Angela Ryan said: “We record the vital statistics of every animal at the Zoo – from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole."Image source, ZSL/Dominic LipinskiImage caption, This year is the first time that Western lowland gorilla Kiburi joined in the weigh-inImage source, ZSLImage caption, “Having this data helps to ensure that every animal we care for is healthy, eating well, and growing at the rate they should - a key indicator of health and wellbeing.” said Angela Ryan.Image source, ZSL/Dominic LipinskiImage caption, The measurements are stored in a big database and shared with other zoos around the world to help them keep an eye on endangered species.