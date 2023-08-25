Donald Trump facing more legal problems over election claims
Donald Trump has had to report to police in the US state of Georgia to face charges of trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.
The former President was arrested in what he called "a travesty of justice" and had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.
The bail bond is a way of making sure that the person arrested will turn up to trial - they are allowed to leave jail but if they don't show up when the should, they lose the money.
What is the case all about?
Mr Trump is accused of trying to pressure officials over the result of the election in 2020 which saw Joe Biden become President.
Since the vote, Mr Trump has made unfounded claims of that there was fraud which was the reason he lost.
Who is Donald Trump?
- Donald Trump is an American politician, businessman and former reality TV star.
- He was the US President from 2017 to 2021.
- He is also famous for being the host of the American version of the TV show, The Apprentice, before he became President.
- He lost the last US Presidential election to Joe Biden but hopes to run for the top job again in 2024.
In this case, Mr Trump was charged alongside 18 others with meddling in Georgia's election results following his loss to Mr Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes in that state.
The former president was heard in a phone call pressuring Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" during the ballot count.
Mr Trump denies all the counts against him and before heading home he said was entitled to challenge the result of a vote.
"I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election," said Mr Trump, who often makes such claims. "And I should have every right to do that."
Mr Trump is the first US president - current or former - to face criminal indictments.
An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of their alleged criminal offences.
Mr Trump argues the cases against him are politically motivated because he is leading the race to challenge President Joe Biden in next year's presidential election.