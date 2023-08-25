Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4 'Last Resort' - Khaby Lamy, new locations and more
- Published
- comments
The fourth and final season of Fortnite's Battle Royale chapter four has been released.
The new season's drop was cloaked in mystery, until Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein confirmed it would follow the heist theme.
We now know there'll be new map locations, unvaulted weapons and new Reality Augments.
Scores will be reset to zero, giving all players a clean slate for this final heist. Read on to find out more.
Fortnight Season 4 release date - when can I play it?
Epic Games confirmed the new season would be released on Friday 25 August.
Servers went into downtime with matchmaking disabled at about 07:30 UK time, while the new update was patched.
People around the world have been guessing what time their game will be updated.
What to expect from the fourth and final Battle Royale chapter?
The Fortnite team has done a good job of keeping details of the drop under wraps.
It's unclear whether the jungle aesthetic from Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3: Wilds Overview will continue.
But Mark Rein gave fans a big clue earlier this week that "The word for Chapter 4 Season 4 is: heist".
We now know that Vampire Kado Thorne has drained the island's wealth and treasures. The goal for players will be to "Heist goods from Thorne's properties to take back what belongs to the Island".
The fate of the Island is at stake, and thievery's the last resort
The Fortnite team
What are the new features in Fortnite's Last Resort?
Epic Games launched two new gameplay trailers, offering hints for what to expect including a new Season 4 map with new locations.
Named as Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate, players will have to work to steal back Mythic items from Thorne's properties.
There'll be new weapons to help with this and new Reality Augments like the ON THE GO BAG, FAST FISHER and some old tricks too.
And skins, well they include a Star Wars crossover with an Ahsoka Tano skin and a game character of none other than TikTok star Khaby Lamy. You can read all about who he is here.
If your heist is a success, keep your eyes peeled for a pizza car - that's your getaway vehicle.
And for the competitive types among you, Epic Games has decided all players' scores will be reset to give everyone the chance to level up.
Will you play the Last Resort? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.